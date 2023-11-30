OMG! Rakhi Sawant granted Interim protection from arrest in the 'Photo Leak' case filed by Adil Khan Durrani; Here's the details!

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, a model, and Bollywood star, was given temporary protection from arrest by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. Her estranged husband had filed a lawsuit against her, alleging that she had leaked their personal video. The order was valid until December 7. Sawant's husband Adil Durrani attempted to intervene in her bail application, and the Dindoshi Sessions court gave her an interim plea.

Also read: Exclusive! I have caught him having s** with girls and boys and hence, he is making allegations : Rakhi Sawant

The court ordered police to refrain from taking any "coercive action" against Sawant until December 7, stating, “As the hearing on the pre-arrest bail plea was being adjourned at her husband’s behest to allow him to file his say, it will be proper to grant her protection.” In response to a complaint from Durrani, the suburban Amboli police filed a case against Sawant under section 67A of the Information Technology Act.

Durrani has claimed that she has displayed their personal footage elsewhere in an attempt to defame him. According to section 67A, anyone who publishes or transmits any content in electronic form that comprises sexually explicit acts or conduct faces up to a five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. Sawant said in her pre-arrest bail petition, represented by lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, that the complainant's only goal was to harass her.

Rakhi and Adil have been at odds for a considerable amount of time. The Bigg Boss star accused Durrani of physical abuse, making threats to take her life, and having many affairs while they were still married in February of this year. After that, Adil was taken to jail by the police and held there for a while. Following his release from prison in August of this year, he made startling accusations and declared that Rakhi was to fault for any harm that occurred in his life.

Also read: Exclusive! I have caught him having s** with girls and boys and hence, he is making allegations : Rakhi Sawant

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18