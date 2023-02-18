This is how Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee spends some ‘me’ time on a weekend

The actress has a huge fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her online family through her posts and reels. She has now shared a picture where she is wearing a beauty sheet face mask and is seen indulging in some me time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 12:56
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

Actress Kavita Banerjee who was last seen in Naagin 6 has recently joined Bhagya Lakshmi as Sonal, who is the mutual college friend of Rishi and Malishka. Her role is negative but has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance. 

The actress has a huge fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her online family through her posts and reels. She has now shared a picture where she is wearing a beauty sheet face mask and is seen indulging in some me time. Check out her picture with the hilarious caption here;

Looks like Kavita began her weekend with some relaxing ‘me’ time. She captioned the picture, “Pehchaan Kaun? #selfcarefriday!”

What do you think of Kavita’s post?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

