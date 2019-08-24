How excited are you to see Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja 2.0?

MUMBAI: Jamai Raja on Zee TV, which starred Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in the lead roles, garnered a lot of fame and popularity. Soon, the show ended, and the makers churned out a second season.



Reportedly, Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma have been retained from the first edition. Apart from Ravi and Nia, Achint Kaur will also be seen reprising her role. This time, the show will stream on Zee’s OTT platform ZEE5 and has been titled Jamai Raja 2.0. The makers recently revealed the first poster of the series, and we’re very excited to watch it.



Ravi enchanted one and all with his role in the show, and fans can’t wait to see their favourite pair back again. It was a while back that the makers released the teaser, and it does look promising.



It shows that Roshni’s mother Durga Devi owns a chain of night clubs in the city. Their lives change after Sid, who has a dark past, makes his entry.



How excited are you to see Ravi Dubey make a comeback with season 2?