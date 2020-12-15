How long can a son live away from his mother? Kairav finally meets Naira

MUMBAI: Kartik and Naira, the lead pair of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", embarked on a new journey recently. While Kartik lived with their son Kairav, Naira lived with their daughter Akshara. Though the couple lived in the same building, Kairav was unaware that his mom lived just one floor above him.

Kairav had an unknown fear of his mom as he thought that she is against him. And for his betterment the couple decided to move to a new city and live in different houses. But he is just a kid, and there have been times when he missed his mom a lot. Be it while eating kachoris, or during his birthday celebration, he has missed his mom a lot.

And all this while, Naira has missed being with her son, and looks like God finally heard her prayers. Naira and Kairav will soon be meeting and after a long time, without any disguise, the doting mother will be hugging her son.

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be quite emotional and dramatic, so don't forget to watch your favourite show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

Produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. It airs on Star Plus, Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.