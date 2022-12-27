How much do you know about Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Check out the unknown side of the actor

MUMBAI: For years, everyone has enjoyed 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' one of the most popular TV shows. Everything about the show is entertaining, from Jethalal's life to the Gokuldham Society's fights. The show’s first episode was aired on 28th July 2008. The show also enjoys a massive viewership of family audiences worldwide. Every character of the show has become very popular amongst the masses.

The interesting chemistry of Babita and Iyer played by Munmun Dutta and Tanuj Mahashabde has always entertained audiences. The two are one of the cutest on-screen couples in the show. However, did you know that Tanuj himself was left shocked when it was revealed to him that he would be playing Munmun’s husband in the sitcom?

Let’s get to know about some unknown things from his life.

The 42 year old Tanuj Mahashabde was born on 24th July 1980 and comes from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh with diplomas in Marine electrical engineering and sound recording and reproduction.

He has earlier appeared in Tv serial ‘Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen’ in the year 2000 and later appeared in‘Ferrari Ki Sawaari’, a 2012 Hindi movie. Tanuj also has theatre experience of 15 years.

The actor has been unmarried for a long time but finally we hear that he has decided to settle down in life but there is no picture of the woman that he is going to get married to.

He originally had an interest in writing. He has also co-written some scripts with other professional writers.

He has also made appearances in CID and Aahat. However, he got recognition from the show ‘Ye Duniya Hai Rangeen’. He also became an acting teacher.

His life took a major turn when the director of ‘Ye Duniya Hai Rangeen’ invited him as a writer for his new show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, but later he got into the show as one of the characters. As it turns out, it was Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal who suggested the director take Tanuj to play a character in the show. This means, Scientist Krishnan Iyer’s character was not originally written but was then very well played by Tanuj.

There was no looking back for Tanuj after this and he only went on to achieve more and more in life.

Tanuj has won many awards for TMKOC and has also been featured in the Forbes India celebrity list in 2014.

In 2016, he was honoured with the Kala Gaurav Award.

