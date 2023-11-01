How much do you Like This new look of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.

The show is currently following the third generation.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli and has revealed a new look after all those years.

Pranali Rathod shares a glimpse of this new Akshara and we absolutely loved it.

Pranali is seen in a black and white filter in this post but her grace and elegance is unmissable in this photo! We definitely didn’t miss her ‘Qala’ and nazakhat in this new look!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, We see that Abhimanyu talked about the past recently and Manjari suffered from a recent attack due to the same. Mahima warned Abhimanyu against this.

Manjari now wants Abhimanyu to marry Aarohi before Ruhi learns the entire truth and reportedly, Abhimanyu will be seen thinking about Manjari’s request.

