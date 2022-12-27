Is THIS how much Naagin actor Pratik Sehajpal earns per episode?

MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates. He also emerged as the first runner-up of the show since he won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

He was also a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he performed well but gave up at the last moment and was eliminated from the show.

After that, he was seen as the lead in the supernatural show, “Naagin 6”.

Today, we are going to talk about some of the expensive things that he has bought.

Talking about his show, Naagin 6, his salary per episode is 1-1.5 lac rupees.

One of his favourite cars is Mahindra XUV and he is also a brand ambassador of smartphone Vivo T1 5g.

His annual income is 3cr rupees. Talking about his car collection, he owns a BMW.

When it comes to social media, he has 1.5m followers. He even earns from social media by endorsing brands.

