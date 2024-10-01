How Romantic! Sumbul Touqeer shares a BTS moment of her STEAMY ROMANCE with Mishkat Varma from their show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Sumbul and Mishkat's off-screen moments have the masses smitten with the kind of bond, equation and the friendship that they share. Recently, Sumbul shared a BTS moment from the show where they have shot a steamy scene for the show.
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI : Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in the leading roles of Kavya and Adiraj respectively. The show is high on drama and the audience thoroughly loves the chemistry and fresh pairing of the actors.

While Sumbul and Mishkat have the audience smitten with their chemistry on-screen, their off-screen moments serve as a visual delight to the masses. They have an immense fan following on social media and they keep their fans updated with the day to day activities of all what they are upto on their respective handles. 

Infact, their off-screen moments have the masses smitten with the kind of bond, equation and the friendship that they share. Recently, Sumbul shared a BTS moment from the show on show they have shot a steamy scene for the show.

Take a look:

The audience has been trending the show on social media for their knok-jhoks and the intimate moments and they cannot have enough of the duo. Sumbul and Mishkat have given their fans a sneak peek of the shot on how exactly they shoot for such scenes.

Intimate romantic moments often make the show more interesting and become a hot favourite which not only makes the show more engaging and interesting but also makes the two actors a hit on-screen pair.

Sumbul and Mishkat have proved that Kavya and Adiraj are true blue couple goals! 

Shower your love for Sumbul and Mishkat in the comment section below.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 16:08

