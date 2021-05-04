This is how Sai Ketan Rao reacted when he first read the script of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' newly launched show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently loved by the viewers.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali had already created a lot of buzz even before it started airing on the small screens.

The makers roped in two of the popular South industry actors for the show who proved to be the right choice.

South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

The show has managed to garner a huge fan base in a very short span of time.

Well, the duo too has become quite popular among the fans in no time.

While fans adore Shivangi for her cute looks and million-dollar smile, Sai is being loved for his handsome looks.

Sai has developed a massive fan following across the nation and everyone wants to know everything about him.

In one of his interviews, Sai opens up about his first reaction when the producer of the show Sandiip Sikcand sent him the script.

Sai went all praises for Sandiip and said that he is a very creative person.

The actor went on to say that he really liked Sandiip's creativity.

Sai reveals that he was astonished to read the script of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

He thought it was so amazing and he really liked it.

Sai was stunned to know the storyline of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and the rest is history.

