This is HOW Shoaib Ibrahim wished his wife Dipika Kakar as the duo celebrated their third wedding anniversary yesterday

MUMBAI: Telly couple Shohaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar celebrated their third wedding anniversary last night (February 22). The actor shared a sweet note on this special occasion.

Also, he recreated a lovely moment from their wedding ceremony, where Shoaib can be seen carrying Dipika in his arms. Isn’t that so romantic? Alongside, Shoaib wrote, “Love is not about how many days, months or years you have been together. Love is how much you love each other every single day. Almahmdulillah 3 yrs completed Inshallah endless to go. Shaadi ki saalgirah mubarak meri shareek-e-hayat @ms.dipika love you always.”.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim acted together in Sasural Simar Ka (SSK) eight years ago and they fell in love on the show's sets. They recently reunited on screen and romanced each other in a music video 'Yaar Dua'.

After dating for four to five years, they tied the knot in 2018. About their chemistry, Shoaib said, “Our chemistry hasn’t changed over the years because it stems from a strong bond.”.

Dipika said in an interaction, “Between us, he is the sober one. While I keep laughing and cracking jokes, he listens and then reacts.”.

The couple has taken a break from television and is now focusing on creating content for their digital platforms.

