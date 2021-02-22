Ashish Kapoor bags Star Bharat’s Pratigya 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about the second instalment of Star Plus’ popular show Mann Ki Aawaaz- Pratigya. (Read here: Pearl Grey to collaborate with Rajan Shahi’s Directors’ Kut Productions for Pratigya 2)

Earlier in the day, we reported about actors Anupam Shyam, Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor being roped in for the first few episodes of the show. We also reported that Creative Director Pearl Grey who conceptualised the first season of the show will collaborate with ace producer Rajan Shahi’s production company Directors’ Kut.

Well, now we have yet another information about the project.

According to sources, popular actor Ashish Kapoor of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Apart from Yeh Rishta… Ashish has been a part of projects like Dekha Ek Khawab, Who Apna Sa among others.

We couldn’t connect with Ashish for a comment.

Are you excited for Pratigya season 2? Hit the comment section below.

Mann Ki Aawaaz- Pratigya season one went off air in 2012 and narrated the tale of a woman who tried to fight stereotypes and stood up against patriarchy.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya: Pooja-Arhaan to return to the screens with a new season)