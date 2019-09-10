News

'THIS' is how the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrated their achievement of 3000 episodes!

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: It was a big day for the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Recently, Mohsin Khan expressed his joy by posting a montage of the journey of the show. He mentioned that the team started shooting on 11th September 2008 and  that exactly 11 years later, on 11th September 2019, they complete 3000 episodes. He also gave credit to all the people who have worked in front and behind the camera.

Well, producer Rajan Shahi is the happiest about his show performing so wonderfully and Naira and Kartik being accepted by the audience.

The team got together for a celebration, and here's a glimpse of how they celebrated their big feat!


