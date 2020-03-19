News

This is how the Garmi song would have looked if Kartik and Naira would have featured in it

19 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are one the most loved on-screen couples. The duo has been playing Naira and Kartik for the past two and a half years and has completed over 750 episodes of Kaira.

Now, Mohsin and Shivangi as a couple is loved by the audience, and the two have a massive fan following. One of the main reasons why their on-screen Jodi is loved so much is because they share a good rapport of friendship with each other off-screen too.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were dating, but the actors never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Now one of their fan clubs shared an edited video of the duo, and it captioned saying that is Kartik and Naira would shoot the Garmi song from Street Dancer, then the video would look like this.

Check out the video below:

