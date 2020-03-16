Huge update! Tej Sapru steps into Sudesh Berry's shoes in Harphoul Mohini

MUMBAI: It’s still a few weeks to go by for Harphoul Mohini, featuring Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, and Amal Sehrawat, to hit the tube. There has been a major change in the principal cast of the show. Senior actor Sudesh Berry has opted out of the show.

He was cast for the character of Balwant Chaudhary, has opted out of the show. The makers have now roped in Tej Sapru to play the part. The actor commenced the shoot from yesterday. The production house has decided to reshoot the entire portion featuring Sudesh Berry. Confirming the news, Tej says, “Yes, I am a part of Harphoul Mohini. My character is the thakur of the village and a very powerful man. He rules everything right from the panchayat to the village. He is basically like the Gabbar Singh of his village.”

Like Sudesh Berry, this is the first time Tej Sapru is playing a Haryanvi character and admits that it’s quite challenging. He says, “It’s a very challenging role. I have kept a dialect coach for it. I hadn’t played a Haryanvi character ever in my career before this. The role is amazing and I hope I live up to it.”

Our world is divided by a multitude of factors namely caste, language, and religion but if there is one thing that binds us together above all these barriers, it is love. Harphoul Mohini brings to you an unusual love story of two individuals who are poles apart and even belong to different regions: Haryana’s Harphoul Chaudhari and Kerala’s Mohini Vijayan. While Harphoul is a young, energetic man from a small village in Haryana and wears his heart on his sleeves, he has very little exposure to the world outside his village. On the other hand, Mohini hails from Kerala and is a strong and opinionated woman.

