Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Gayatri Gauri shares MUST-WATCH nostalgic video of her theatre days with Rakesh Bedi

MUMBAI: Gayatri Gauri is a well known face in the world of television. She has been part of Tv shows like Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, and Criminal Justice. The actress has a fantastic body of work not just on Indian Television but also in the world of theatre.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Gayatri Gauri shares her thoughts on the pros and cons of being an actor, opens up on working with daughter Prerna Wanvari in Sony TV's Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, says she keeps learning from her

Gayatri, who has a huge fan following on Instagram has now dropped a throwback video of her early days as a theatre actress. We can see the actress playing the role of a wife who gives her husband a reality check as she thinks he is a casanova who assumes that he has many girls swooning over him.

Sharing the video, Gayatri captioned it, “My early days in theatre. Feels like a bygone era. So happy to have some of these special memories on record.#worldtheatreday #actorslife.”

Check out the video here;

Gayatri has also shared screen space with her daughter Prerna in the Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta starrer Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. speaking on the same she had earlier said, “I have been blessed that I am working with my daughter. We are sharing the screen together and it's wonderful. We are playing mother and daughter but it's interesting that our bond is not shown just like an ordinary mother-daughter. We are having differences but they are very interesting. They are very realistic. My daughter has her shades of character which I understand being her mother. I guide her through the right path. I have conflicts with her when she doesn't understand me. My ethics are very strong so I don't let her overpower me.”

Also Read-Exclusive! Swastik Production’s Hum Rahein Na Rahe Hum on Sony TV to go off-air?

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



