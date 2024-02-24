‘Humari Baat Hee Alag Hai' Bhagya Lakshmi's #RishMi show us why they are so loved

MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well. It is among the top 20 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show.

Now Rohit and Aishwarya whose ship name is Rishmi have a massive fan following. The duo have now shared an amazing video where both are seen arriving in white attires. He captioned the video, “Humari Baat Hee Alag Hai”

Take a look at their video;

What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below.

