Humorous! Ashlesha Sawant becomes an inspiration for THIS co-star from the set of Anupamaa

Ashlesha Sawant is a popular name in the television industry. She presently appears in the well-liked Star Plus program Anupama. She plays the part of Barkha, and people adore her for it. Ashlesha Sawant is quite active on social media; she regularly shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos with her followers from both her personal and professional lives.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 22:16
Ashlesha

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa.

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! 

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favorite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers on glimpses into their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes.
 
Also read:Wow! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and team raises voice in support of the street dogs

Ashlesha Sawant is a popular name in the television industry. She presently appears in the well-liked Star Plus program Anupama. She plays the part of Barkha, and people adore her for it. 

Ashlesha Sawant is quite active on social media; she regularly shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos with her followers from both her personal and professional lives. 

She recently shared a video from the set of Anupamaa where she was accompanied by her co-star Romil aka Viraj Kapoor.  

Romil is shown introducing himself to everyone at the TED Talk alongside Ashlesha Sawant, who is taken aback by his comment throughout the proceedings. He also mentions that he is improving in his work day by day. 

She requests him to share with the audience how her wisdom motivates him during shooting. He responds that she is highly active, that she always remembers all of her dialogues, and that she helps others remember their dialogues. While in the video, someone pushes him to lie in between segments. 

She has been a part of the industry for two decades now and has been a part of various popular shows. She has played Meera in Kumkum Bhagya, Preeti Sameer Deshpande in Star Plus's soap opera Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Tara in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama determined to get justice for Dimple  

To know more about your favorite stars and what goes on behind the scenes in your favorite shows, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com 

 

Anupamaa Anuj Anupama Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Vanraj Shah Kavya Kinjal Bapuji Baa Star Plus Samar Mukku Choti Anu Madalsa Sharma TV news OTT digital TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 22:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
MUMBAI: Suneel Darshan has said that Sunny Deol never wanted to pay back the money that he owes him. In a new interview...
Wow! This is when Karan Kundrra will shift to his new abode in Mumbai's Bandra
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has been one of the most talented and loved actors in the entertainment world. The actor is...
Humorous! Ashlesha Sawant becomes an inspiration for THIS co-star from the set of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the...
Amazing! Ghum hai kisikey pyaar meiin fame Ayesha Singh gives tips on how to nail your party looks with stylish and comfy short-skirts
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle and fashion update and this time we have our eyes set on some...
Wow! Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is all set to amaze audiences in the drama movie Yaatris; Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Jamie Lever, an actor-comedian renowned for her flawless comedic performances, will wow audiences in the...
Vanshaj: Interesting! While Kartik fails, Neil saves Yuvika
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan
Wow! This is when Karan Kundrra will shift to his new abode in Mumbai's Bandra
Kathaa Ankahee
Kathaa Ankahee actor Aditi Dev Sharma sheds light on a second chance in love as her character Katha finally opens her heart to Viaan
Bhagya Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka to take Vikrant’s help to drive Lakshmi and Rishi apart?
Teri Meri Doriyaann
BARC Ratings: Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRP, enters top five shows; Imlie and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a drop in ratings; GHKKPM takes second position; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, TMD and YHC
Hina Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Hina Khan to be one of the mentors of the show?
Umar
Wow! Umar Riaz finally reveals and talks about his upcoming projects