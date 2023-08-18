Humorous! Ashlesha Sawant becomes an inspiration for THIS co-star from the set of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa.

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down!

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favorite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers on glimpses into their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes.



Ashlesha Sawant is a popular name in the television industry. She presently appears in the well-liked Star Plus program Anupama. She plays the part of Barkha, and people adore her for it.

Ashlesha Sawant is quite active on social media; she regularly shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos with her followers from both her personal and professional lives.

She recently shared a video from the set of Anupamaa where she was accompanied by her co-star Romil aka Viraj Kapoor.

Romil is shown introducing himself to everyone at the TED Talk alongside Ashlesha Sawant, who is taken aback by his comment throughout the proceedings. He also mentions that he is improving in his work day by day.

She requests him to share with the audience how her wisdom motivates him during shooting. He responds that she is highly active, that she always remembers all of her dialogues, and that she helps others remember their dialogues. While in the video, someone pushes him to lie in between segments.

She has been a part of the industry for two decades now and has been a part of various popular shows. She has played Meera in Kumkum Bhagya, Preeti Sameer Deshpande in Star Plus's soap opera Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Tara in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar.

