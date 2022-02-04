Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan: Hilarious! Check out the funny BTS of Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar from the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show that has begun on Colors, the show is similar on the lines of India’s Got Talent and as began with a good start, the show in the first week made it to the top 20 shows.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty are the judges of the show and the show is hosted by Bharti and Harsh. ‘

The contestants on the show are very talented and the judges are shocked with their performance and they are left speechless.

One of the best things of the show is that the judges of the show get along with each other and they keep having fun of the sets of the show which can be seen in the BTS video which the judges share.

( ALSO READ : Hilarious! Karan Johar pulls son Yash’s leg by demeaning his singing skills )

Now we came across a BTS video where one can see how Parineeti and Karan are having some fun on the sets of the show.

In the video one can see how Pari is dancing to one of the 90s songs and Karan seems to be least interested in what she is doing and he ignores her and doesn’t respond and the fact that the actress does is so funny it will leave you in splits.

The show is been loved by the audience and they are giving a lot of love and support because the talent on the show is very talented that leaves the viewers surprised.

The auditions are on and within two-three months the show will get its finalist.

What do you think of the show, do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! 'Ab Sai ko Bhabhi Kehna Hai Ya Nahi' Karishma aka Sneha Bhawsar shares her FAVORITE dialogue, scene and more from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin )