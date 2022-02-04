EXCLUSIVE! 'Ab Sai ko Bhabhi Kehna Hai Ya Nahi' Karishma aka Sneha Bhawsar shares her FAVORITE dialogue, scene and more from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

The show is high on drama and Neil and Ayesha, in the roles of Virat and Sai impress the audience by playing a married couple in the show. Their relationship goes through a dynamic change time and again where they are friends, fall in love and also have an unsaid acceptance for each other.

We got in touch with the Dhado Sutho Chhori, Karishma aka Sneha Bhawsar to know about her favourites from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, you wouldn't want to miss out on her favourite dialogue:

What do you enjoy the most about Karishma?

Karishma enjoys everything, she loves drama. The more drama the happier she gets. She has those super interesting one-liners, let the scene be extremely serious but her one-liners bring that comic essence to the show and I am really enjoying the character as it brings a lot of joy to me.

Which is your favourite punch line by Karishma?

Earlier, Karishma used to do say these shayaris but now after the whole Shruti's scene there is a lot of tension and drama amid that Karishma really cracks it out. There is this dialogue when Sai decides to separate from Virat and there is a lot of tension, just then Karishma who is in her own world says, 'Ab Sai ko bhabhi kahu ya nahi' and I had really cracked up. So yes, this has been one of my favourites one-liners or punch lines.

Which one has been your favourite scene till now?

There is a lot of drama that is happening but Karishma is enjoying the drama and mocking. At times, she says it out loud but sometimes gladly she keeps it to herself but then goes to Sonali and starts gossiping about it. You would see her muttering, then Sonali stares at her, but the time she realises Kaku has already scolded her. I still remember, when Sonali is stopping her but Kaku scolds her before she gets it, and sometimes the lines are soo funny that I end up laughing rather than getting scared. There was this like that Kishoriji had to say, 'Karishma! Zuban ke thode se upar dimag hota hai, uska istemal kiya karo' I couldn't control my laughter at that time.

