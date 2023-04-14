“I am really happy to be back on television” says Mohit Malhotra as he joins the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi and Lakshmi in a state of intoxication expressed their feelings for each other during the Holi celebrations. However, Rishi has decided to find a groom for Lakshmi and has made a promise to get married to Malishka (Maera Mishraa) only after he does so.

Amidst the ongoing drama, we will witness the entry of popular actor Mohit Malhotra on the show as Vikrant. He is a businessman with a kind heart who treats everyone with respect. He is very similar to Lakshmi and is being considered as a prospective husband for her. As the story progresses, he will manage to impress everyone including Lakshmi. Mohit shared how he is ecstatic about coming back on television after one and a half years.

Mohit mentioned, “I am really happy to be back on television after a long time, that too with a show like Bhagya Lakshmi. My character Vikrant is an ideal man for Lakshmi, who promises to keep her happy and will be seen impressing every family member with his affable demeanour. I have recently started shooting with the cast of the show but it feels like I have known them forever. Everyone on the set is very warm and welcoming, despite me being the recent addition to the show.  My character is going to bring in a lot of dramatic turn of events in the show and will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The show has been doing great since day one, and I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to my character. I just hope they love Vikrant as much as they love the show.”

While Mohit is very excited about his entry in the show, it will be interesting for the audience to witness the upcoming twists and turns as Vikrant will turn the tale on its head. Will Rishi and Lakshmi part ways for good this time? Or will they reunite?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every day, at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

   

