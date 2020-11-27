I do not like to see my characters as a lead or a second lead, it is a very old school thought: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani

MUMBAI: Vijay Tilani is one actor who has proven his mettle with his fabulous acting as Kabir in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The show recently went off-air that the entire cast dearly misses shooting for the show. Well, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vijay spoke about playing lead roles. He shared, “Honestly, I do not like to see my characters as a lead or a second lead. These are the terms discovered by the industry for their benefit of communication. Otherwise, I went to a film school, I have done theatre for 8 years and we never feel for such terminologies because once you think that you are playing a hero, you start behaving like a hero and that becomes quite deprived of reality.”

Vijay added, “Do we get up in our lives and call ourselves a hero everyday? You cannot do that in real life then how would you project that on-screen and be relatable? It is a very old school thought I feel. When I was playing Kabir, I always felt that I am playing this guy who loves Niya and has things set in his life and wants to grow in his career.”

