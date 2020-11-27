News

I do not like to see my characters as a lead or a second lead, it is a very old school thought: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani

Vijay Tilani is one actor who has proven his mettle with his fabulous acting as Kabir in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The show recently went off-air that the entire cast dearly misses shooting for the show. Well, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vijay spoke about playing lead roles. He shared, “Honestly, I do not like to see my characters as a lead or a second lead. These are the terms discovered by the industry for their benefit of communication. Otherwise, I went to a film school, I have done theatre for 8 years and we never feel for such terminologies because once you think that you are playing a hero, you start behaving like a hero and that becomes quite deprived of reality.”

Vijay added, “Do we get up in our lives and call ourselves a hero everyday? You cannot do that in real life then how would you project that on-screen and be relatable? It is a very old school thought I feel. When I was playing Kabir, I always felt that I am playing this guy who loves Niya and has things set in his life and wants to grow in his career.”

