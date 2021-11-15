I find myself very lucky to have found my best friend to be my wife: Punit Pathak

MUMBAI: From being a dancer to becoming an actor and being a captain of a famous dance reality show Dance Plus, Punit Pathak truly defines the meaning of success.

In a chat with TellyChakkar Punit talks briefly on getting married in lockdown/pandemic phase. He shared, “I have always been very busy with my work, where it has always been my priority and everything else, including my personal life became secondary. To everything that I wanted to do in life apart from work, I always made an excuse to myself thinking that I am forever busy and never have the time to do anything else apart from my work. So as soon as the lockdown hit us, suddenly that excuse disappeared so I made sure that I had answers to all my questions instead of making excuses and ignoring them. So during that time, I financially sorted things out, figured out a work space for myself, sorted out my paperwork, began to take better care of myself and working out regularly as it is very important to do so as a dancer in the industry that gives you zero time to take care of yourself, healthwise and the result to that was that I became physically fit which I have always wanted to be. And last but not the least, I finally took the amazing decision to get married and it's been great so far. I find myself very lucky to have found my best friend to be my wife and it doesn’t get any better than this. I am extremely happy and proud of the relationship we have created and I hope and pray that it forever stays this way because of course we love each other but I for one love ‘us’ as well. As far as the difficulties in my marriage are concerned, the good part is that we used to be friends and we then began to date so all in all, it was a gradual process. She knew my family as she often used to visit my place and so not all of it was new. It has been a smooth, gradual growth and it was a stepping stone each time. It was not like being on the ground floor and then suddenly jumping to the fiftieth floor. It was one floor at a time and as now we are on the fiftieth floor, it all looks much easier.”

When asked what is the one thing you want to do once the Lockdown is lifted fully in the country, he replied, “I really miss going to the theatres. And although I do not ever have the time to do a lot of it, the pandemic has really made me miss travelling as well. We’ve been told that the theatres are about to open up, not in full capacity though. But in general, I hope and I pray for all the restrictions to be lifted soon and for us to be able to live the way we want to. The mask has now become a habit to us which I do not appreciate as I would very much like to breathe normally again, sooner than later. Though, together we’ve all handled the pandemic pretty gracefully and with people getting their second doses now, I hope that soon the entire country is fully vaccinated and we are all finally set free. So, all in all, once the lockdown is lifted fully in the country I would like to watch a movie in the theatres, travel and most importantly, not wear a mask.”

Star Plus is all set to bring the sixth season of TV’s most popular dance reality show Dance+. The show returns with Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuf Khan as judges while Bollywood's Famous Choreographer & Film Director Remo Dsouza continue as Super Judge.