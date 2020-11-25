I took Siddharth’s advice as soon as I came to know about the stunts that I’ll have to perform in Hero: Abhishek Nigam

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is all set to launch an all-new sci-fi and fantasy-based show titled Hero: Gayab Mode On. Abhishek Nigam will play the lead role in the project. The actor will play the chosen one who get his hands on a magical ring that has the ability to make the person who wears it invisible. (Read here: CONFIRMED! Not Randeep Raii; Abhishek Nigam to play the protagonist in SAB TV’s Hero - Gayab Mode On)

Abhishek will play the character of Veer, a stunt man from the entertainment industry, while his super power avatar will be called Hero.

Since Abhishek’s brother Siddharth Nigam is already a part of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, wherein he has been performing several stunts, we asked the him whether he took tips from Siddharth.

Abhishek said, “As soon as I came to know that I will be playing the character of a stunt man and I will require to do a lot of action sequences including acrobatics, the only person that came to my mind for advice was Siddharth. I went up to him and asked him to help me out. He explained the basics to me and also instilled the confidence in me to train in acrobatics. I am able to pull off maximum stunts on my own and the credit for the same also goes to Siddharth’s valuable guidance."

