‘If It Hadn't Been For Salman Khan Sir And Few Friends, Would Have Been In A Bad State', says Rashmi Desai on getting unlucky in love for the second time

MUMBAI: Actor Rashami Desai is one of the most popular actors in the telly world. After starring in Bigg Boss 13, her popularity only flourished. She was first married to actor Nandish Singh Sandhu in 2012 but their marriage hit the rock bottoms and they soon called it quits in 2016. Desai later starting dating actor Arhaan Khan who also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for Rashami. However, during the course, it was the host Salman Khan who showed her the true picture, revealing that Arhaan is already married to another girl and also has a kid with her. After all this, in a recent chat, Rashami Desai opens about her failed relationship and how Salman Khan and a few friends helped her to get out of a bad state.

Desai was quoted saying, “The first time out (marriage), I was shaken up very badly. I had got involved and taken a big step (marriage) in my life rather quickly. But I soon realised that it was better to move out from it.” Due to which, she came out of her marriage very respectfully. She further continued, “The second time out (love), it took me a long time to admit to the relationship. But now, looking back, I think I am blessed that everything got exposed in the public domain.”

Desai quipped, “If it hadn't been for Salman Khan Sir and a few friends, I would have been in a bad state. A lot of people may have had their judgment or perception about me and I have no complaints about that. But one thing despite the fact that Bigg Boss 13 is over still nags me because we are in COVID times. I ponder: 'Am I safe even today?' Life has a fetish for bowling googlies at you.”

Rashami who was also seen in Dabangg praised the actor and called him a very nice and genuine person. She even said that he is a King at heart.

Credits: Spotboye