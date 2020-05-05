I'm being REAL in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and that's why receiving love: Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. A lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

Tejasswi Prakash has been adhering to many media portals for LIVE sessions with her. The actress has been a part of several successful shows and have made a mark with her stellar performances in the industry.

The actress in a LIVE session revealed why she is getting love from the audience for her stint in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The actress said, “I believe one of the major reasons why people are liking me is that they know that I’m being real. Had I been fake on the show, I wouldn’t have received so much of love and appreciation. I believe the audience is too smart to gauge fake and real personalities and because I am being myself on the show, I received so much adulation”.

Do you like Tejasswi Prakash’s performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10? Hit the comment section below.

