Imlie 2: SAD! Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini feels insecure after not being a part of the show

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting.

We saw a huge leap in the show after which Meethi and Cheeni are all grown up.

In the latest narrative, Cheeni overhears Anu and Rupi’s conversation where Rupi is blaming Anu for making Cheeni the way she is. Rupi says that Anu has made Cheeni selfish and greedy. Anu says that everything including the house belongs to Imlie so she had to teach Cheeni to snatch what should be hers.

Cheeni says that she needs to talk to Atharva and Keya stops her which makes her suspicious.

Later we see Akash and Atharva fighting while there is a mic near them. Atharva says that he loves Cheeni but Keya turns the mic off on time so everyone just hears half of it and assumes he is talking about Imlie.

Atharva then tells them both that Cheeni has to know that he loves her. Cheeni overhears this and feels happy about it. Cheeni then decides to say no to Jatin as the wedding rituals begin.

While it is all high-tension drama, it is all smiles off-screen. Jyoti Gauba aka Anu might not like Megha aka Imlie on screen but shares a great rapport with her off-screen.

Jyoti recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the sets with Megha and Seerat saying who loves whom more.

To this, Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini who was earlier playing Jyoti’s daughter commented, “that I don’t know but your daughter needs to be loved most” and Jyoti replied, “I love all my daughters including you my baby”

It looks like Mayuri misses being on the show and is still close to Jyoti.



Check out the post here:



