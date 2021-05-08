Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh says she is not taking any pressure of being in the number game

MUMBAI: Mayuri Deshmukh is currently seen in the TV show Imlie. She portrays the role of Malini Tripathi. Her performance has garnered praises from all corners.

The actress says that the number game or the race to be number one doesn't bother her. She told Times Of India, "There’s no pressure, but I do feel a certain responsibility and there's a beautiful vibe that has been created over time. We are doing well and we are being appreciated for our work. There's an urge to maintain the positivity and the love that we are receiving. I feel it is my responsibility to perform better in every scene, every day. The entire ensemble cast is creating some really good scenes which we are performing every day at every level.”

ALSO READ: Imlie fame Mayuri Deshmukh reveals what helps her to become a better actor; read inside

Further, Mayuri added, “But I am not really taking any pressure of being in the number game because of the love that we are receiving, and right now, I’m only focusing on reciprocating that. I don't want to create a fuss in my head about what will happen tomorrow, as I take one day at a time. I don't want to lose my sanity and peace of mind. If you bother about numbers you are bound to disturb your peace by dwelling on what will happen tomorrow. I rather live in the present and enjoy every moment of it than think about the future."

Mayuri is also known for her work in the Marathi industry. The actress has won several accolades for her debut show Khulta Kali Khulena.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mayuri Deshmukh opens up about her bond with Imlie co-stars Sumbul-Gashmeer, reveals how they create madness on the set

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA

