Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh and Mrunali Shirke roped in for Varun Bathla directorial ‘Maa Beti’ - EXCLUSIVE

Meenakshi Chugh has been roped in to play the titular role. The role of the daughter will be played by Mrunali Shirke.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 16:16
Meenakshi

MUMBAI : There are a lot of projects in the pipeline. Among the many, there are not only Hindi movies and OTT series which are being churned out but movies as well. There are short movies which are all set to enthral the masses.

Now, there is a new shot film in the making. The film is titled Maa Beti and will be shot on the concept of a mother and daughter’s relationship. The film is being produced by The Yoga Institute. The director of the movie is Varun Bhatla. 

(Also Read: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags Piecewing Productions' Legal Baba – BREAKING NEWS

Meenakshi Chugh who is known for her stint in projects in the likes of Star Plus show Imlie, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, and The Kashmir Files among others has come on board for the series in a significant role. The actress’ recent films include Tailor Murder Story and Kesariveer.

As for Mrunali, she has been seen in regional television shows, Hariom and Premachi Ghoshta in the past.

How excited are you to watch the new film? 

(Also Read: Legal Baba: Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam bag Piecewing Productions' upcoming film - EXCLUSIVE

Keep reading this space for more information from your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Hindi movies. 


 


 

    

 

