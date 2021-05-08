Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani had featured on the silver-screen in THESE movies, check them out... 

MUMBAI : Telly actor Gashmeer Mahajani is a renowned television actor, who is currently gaining immense household fame through Star Plus' one of the most-watched and appreciated popular shows - Imlie. Despite this all, not many know that he is also an Indian film actor, choreographer and a theatre-director as well. He is known for his work in Marathi cinema.

For the unversed, actor Gashmeer is the son of renowned and famous Marathi actor - Ravindra Mahajani.

Mahajani's first small-screen debut in the Hindi entertainment industry commenced recently in 2018, prior to which he was an eminent Marathi artiste who was a part of many regional projects like TV serials, movies and theatre actor, that airs on regional Marathi channels.

As a quick trivia, Gashmeer embarked upon his showbiz career with his silver-screen debut in 2010, for a Bollywood movie named Muskurake Dekh Zara, way before he made his first small-screen debut with the Marathi serial Prema Tujha Rang Kasa (seasons 1 & 2) in 2018.

Apart from featuring in a few Bollywood movies, he featured in his first-ever Marathi movie - Carry On Maratha, in 2015.

Gashmeer's first Hindi venture on the OTT platform was with the 2018 thriller series named Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit, following which he debuted on the small-screen for his first and current Hindi show Imlie, co-starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan (who plays the titular lead role) and Mayuri Deshmukh. For his first proper Hindi soap, Gashmeer's performance through his on-screen character 'Aditya Tripathi' is claiming both critical appraisals and the audience's immense love and support.

Also Read: Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla is an ADVANTAGE: Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame

Without any further ado, let's proceed ahead to take a note of telly and movie actor Gashmeer Mahajani's prominent movies, both in the region and the Hindi industries:

1. Carry On Maratha

Gashmeer debuted in the regional (Marathi) film industry with this movie in 2015. He portrayed the lead role of Martand herein, opposite actress Kashmira Kulkarni as the female lead.

2. Deool Band

This movie is a 2015 thriller Marathi language film that was released on 31st July 2015. It starred Gashmeer Mahajani and Girija Joshi as the leads and while Mohan Joshi portrayed the role of Swami Samarth, who's considered to be an incarnation of Lord Dattatreya worldwide. The film's plot revolves around the story of a scientist who is an atheist. Gashmeer portrayed the role of Raghav Shastri herein.

3. Kanha

This is a 2016 Marathi action drama film starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Vaibbhav Tatwawdi in the lead roles. This movie was released in India on 26th August 2016. The movie's plot revolved around the popular Maharashtrian celebration of 'Kanha', which is based on the festival of 'Dahi Handi'and how the involvement of politics herein has become an integral part of the lives of the Marathi Manoos. Gashmeer portrayed the role of Raghu herein.

4. Dongari Ka Raja

This 2016 Bollywood film was based on the love-story of the underworld's 'Raja of Dongri'. The plot was set against the backdrop of the Dongri underworld that weaves a gripping tale with a twist. It was released on 11 November 2016, wherein Gashmeer Mahajani played the role of Raja, who is the adopted son and sharpshooter of Dongri's most famous don - Mansoor Ali (who was played by actor Ronit Roy).

5. Panipat



Lastly, Gashmeer's first advent into a periodic movie commenced with the famous Bollywood movie Panipat, however, he did not play the lead role herein. This 2019 epic war drama Bollywood film was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, that starred Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It's main plot revolves around the historic events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat. Despite it's stellar cast, the film flopped massively at the box office. However, Gashmeer's on-screen character of Jankoji Shinde in this movie garnered the audience's appraisal.

Also Read: Casting director Kuldeep, along with his TV and film industry friends, comes forward to help people during the pandemic

Source: Internet