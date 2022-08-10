Imlie fame Karan Vohra shares a Special Message for This person, check out

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 18:03
Imlie fame Karan Vohra shares a Special Message for This person, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Also read:  Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor thinks all TV stars are VAMPIRES; here’s why

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that Karan Vohra has shared a special thanks for the current director of Imlie, Ashish Srivastav and says that he is improving every day under his guidance.

Check out!

We know that Karan is very talented and is doing good in Imlie after the generational leap!

What do you think of this post?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, We see that Imlie is troubled to think if Atharva still loves Chini and wonders why this thought is disturbing her, given that she and Atharva are friends.

Imlie is then given a dangerous mission by Bhaskar Times, to run an expose on a front printing fake currency.

Imlie is trapped there and Atharva leaves his meeting with Chini to go help Imlie and brings her safely home.

Also read:  Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Imlie
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 18:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers...
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show, as...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Jasleen wants Angad to get humiliated, aware of Seerat’s intentions
MUMBAI :  Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian I
BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu
Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui extends his support to MC Stan says “ I am only supporting him as he is my brother and he is not p
Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui extends his support to MC Stan says “ I am only supporting him as he is my brother and he is not playing the game just chilling and leavening his swag behind”
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and his favorite contestant has been Siddarth