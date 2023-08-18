Imlie Promo Review: The new leap promises to keep the brand of the show fresh in a bolder setting, but is rough around the edges

The first promo for the show was just released and the audiences get a first look at Adrija and Sai Ketan in their new avatars.
IMlie Promo

MUMBAI:  Imlie is one of the top shows and always does well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. 

What started with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Fahmaan Khan has seen a second season bringing fresh air and a barrage of new actors.

Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up.  

Now after Megha Chakraborty, Karanvir Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor have been on a whole whirlwind journey of their own, the show is taking yet another leap.

Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao will be seen taking up the mantle.

The first promo for the show was just released and the audiences get a first look at the Adrija and Sai Ketan in their new avatars.

The promo starts with Adrija apologizing to a picture of a picture of her mother, that she had to do this job as a bar singer but she is doing it for survival.

We then see Sai Ketan Rao in a new look, as the brooding NRI businessman, whose car gets jacked and he happens to stop at the village. 

We see Adrija’s character then refuse money from a man, and Sai Ketan’s character being skeptical about her. The first interaction of the two is refusal from Adrija’s character and he is left stunned, when he asks her the name, she turns out and says Imlie.

The first thought that comes to your head is that Adrija looks stunning in the setting and her introduction is smooth and stunning, Then When we see Sai’s character, you do get a bit taken aback because of his look, which is sharp but not great.

But their interaction seemed promising, it didn’t feel odd and it certainly did not look like they were working for the first time.

The impact of when she says Imlie, will stay with you and holds the brand strong and reminds you of why this show works, because of the idea of a strong integral woman and her fight to stay one.

The overall jist and the look of the promo are good, but with that comes the burden and the expectation of the execution to retain the audiences and the ratings, as it had done before. But we will have to wait and watch for the same.

