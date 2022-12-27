Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty gives the Perfect way to Deflect marriage lectures from relatives

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read: Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte captures Sleeping-Beauty on the sets of the show

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little clip from the sets of Imlie.

We know that after a certain age, everyone is after our case for getting married and looks like Megha Chakraborty has found the perfect solution to it!

Check it out!

Now, we are sure that this way will help us stay away from the convincing powers that our relatives possess!

What did you think of this video?

What are your views on marriage and its advantages?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Previously, when everyone hears the truth about Atharva and Chini, they break down. So when Imlie chooses to keep her self-respect and leave the Rana mansion, everything starts getting worse.

Shockingly, after the terrible fight between Rudra and Atharva, Rudra ends up having a heart attack.

This shatters everyone to the core. For this reason, and seeing Atharva break down brutally, Imlie decides to stay back with Atharva at the Rana Mansion for some time.

What is the upcoming track going to be like? Share your guesses in the comments below!

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva pleads Imlie to return

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar