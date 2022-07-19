Imlie: Sad! Check out the beginning and the end of the love story of Imlie and Aryan

Imlie and Aryan’s love story will be coming to an end as she would lose her baby and Aryan would blame her for it and will tell her to go out of his life. The fans are disheartened and hence they shared the beginning and the end of their love story.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 12:37
aryan-imlie

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

These days the track of the show is gripping as Imlie met with an accident and she has lost her baby. Aryan would blame her and they would, unfortunately, get separated.

Now the fans are heartbroken with the track and feel that the story is unfair but they love the chemistry between the two actors.

( Also Read - Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

One of the fan clubs shared the beginning and the end of their love story, where one can see how their love story began with a kiss and will also end with a kiss.

The fans have disapproved of the track as they want to see Imlie and Aryan’s love story.

The audience has already speculated that there is something brewing between them and that is more than friendship.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul share great chemistry and that is seen on screen and the audience considers them as one of the iconic on-screen couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also read : Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by krupa (@fahmbul_addicted)

 

Kinshuk MahajanShiny DoshiKanwar DhillonSimran BudharupAkshay KharodiaMohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus Sumbul Touqeer Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri DeshmukhManasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adiliearyalie Imlie TellyChakkar Anupama ruplai ganguly Gaurav Khanna
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 12:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Here is why Yash Raj Films ban Shraddha Kapoor from their movies
MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in current times, the actress not only...
Naagin 6: OMG! Pratha gets kidnapped, will Rishabh be able to save her?
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Harpal Singh Sokhi opens up about his new show Channa Mereya
MUMBAI : Harpal Singh Sokhi, who is currently seen in the show Channa Mereya (produced by Beyond Dreams) says that he...
Amazing! Savdhan India fame Aman Sandhu recover Rs. 2.4 lakh from the fraudsters, Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Television actor Aman Sandhu, who has worked in shows like Savdhan India and Crime Patrol, had recently been...
Babita loses her jhumka, and Jethalal accidentally breaks it! How will she react?
MUMBAI : In a hilarious episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airing tonight, Jethalal will find himself in a spot...
Sobhita Dhulipala's reveals MAJOR updates about her upcoming projects; read ON!
MUMBAI : Sobhita Dhulipala has always played different and interesting characters on the screen. The actress who is...
Recent Stories
Shraddha
Shocking! Here is why Yash Raj Films ban Shraddha Kapoor from their movies
Latest Video