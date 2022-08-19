Imlie: What! Aryan and Imlie to follow the footsteps of SidNaaz

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

These days the track of the show is gripping as Imlie and Aryan have met after the leap and Chenni is trying to bring them together whereas Malini as usual is trying to separate them.

The fans love the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they are considered one of the most loved iconic on-screen couples.

Now the fans have felt that their chemistry is very similar to SidNaaz as they compare a photo of the two as they feel the love is very similar.

In the photo, one can see Aryan and Imlie posing the same way as SidNaaz and they feel the on-screen chemistry is so real.

Well, there is no doubt that both Aryan and Imlie are considered one of the most loved and cherished couples on television.

