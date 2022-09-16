Imlie: WHAT! Is everything okay between Imlie, Malini and Anu?

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ hit show Imlie just wrapped up the shoot for its 1st season. The fans are expressing their sadness about not being able to see the amazing chemistry of Aryan and Imlie anymore. The leads Sumbul and Fahmaan share a great bond off-screen as well.

Even the cast members have been expressing their gratitude towards the show and sadness about leaving because of the leap.

The cast members have been sharing a lot of glimpses together. One such glimpse included that of Imlie, Anu and Malini. While on-screen it is all tension and drama among them but off-screen they all seem to share a great rapport.

On –screen, Anu and Malini always kept plotting against Imlie. Even though Imlie and Malini are half sisters, they never got along as Malini did not like her. Anu and Malini never rested until they created problems in Imlie’s life.

Now that the show has wrapped up for season 1, it is all set for a fresh plot. The promo looks quite promising and has left the audience excited.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.