Impressive! Mr. Faisu’s African folks learn THIS amazing skill from him

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country who has gained a massive fan following in a very short time. Although he has a loyal fan base, now, the actor is well known among the mainstream audience as he’s a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Also read - Exclusive! I would love to play a prank on Pratik Sehajpal: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

The fans as usual love him but now many viewers have also become his fans, which means that the fan base has grown. Recently, the influencer posted a funny yet impressive video where he jams up with his African folks and teaches them how to rap...in Hindi.

Here’s the video of him having fun while shooting for the show.

Do you think he will win this season?

