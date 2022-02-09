Impressive! Want to visit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah themed restaurant, here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi-starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for over 13 years now, is loved by the small screen audience, and enjoys a crazy fandom. So crazy that it even has a restaurant-themed after it. There is a restaurant that is themed after TMKOC's Gokuldham Society.

In there, you can find the rangoli, the flats, and everything else inspired by the show. You enter via a big door that reads Gokuldham Society and it feels like you are entering one of your most loved shows.

Not many know about this restaurant as of yet. It was discovered by a food blogging page on Instagram. They revealed that it is located near Amravati. The official caption of their post read: "TMKOC inspired Restaurant near Amravati This place is just so amazing, it totally represents GOKULDHAM Society, like even the Rangoli Man. I think it's a must-visit. Highly recommended one."

TMKOC was recently in the news after it became the most searched TV show Amazon’s Fire TV device. As per the data released by Amazon, the users of the Fire TV asked Alexa to play the show once every minute last year.

Credit: Times Now