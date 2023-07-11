Incredible! Disha Parmar returns to work within two months of welcoming her baby girl: Shares excitement 'First day back to work'

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar enjoys each second of her newfound motherhood. With the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, in September 2023, the stunning woman embraced motherhood. However, within just three months of giving birth, Disha Parmar is ready to get back to work. After giving birth, the actress gladly went back to work, and we were amazed to see Disha look so healthy again.

The days of actresses' careers ending after childbirth are past. Celebrity mothers nowadays are returning to their jobs as quickly as possible. Disha Parmar is no different, many actress's families help them in their quest. Within two months after giving birth to her daughter, the actress went back to her job. Disha uploaded a photo of herself to her Instagram stories. She wore an elongated black dress. Above that, she penned, "First day of work postpartum."

Rahul and Disha haven't shown fans the face of their infant daughter, nor have they revealed her name. They do frequently provide a glimpse of her. Disha shared a picture of herself holding her daughter in her arms on Instagram on October 20, 2023. Her infant daughter was peacefully dozing in Disha's arms. In addition to that, the actress has written, "Happy 1 Month to US."

In an Instagram story posted on October 18, 2023, Rahul Vaidya disclosed a unique present that his daughter received from his friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Rahul was seen in the picture flaunting a real gold bracelet that Jasmin and Aly gifted her. The little hands of Rahul and Disha's infant daughter, who was soundly dozing on the bed, are also visible in the background. On top of it, Rahul expressed his gratitude to the couple on behalf of his daughter and said that although the bangle is big on her, she plans to wear it when she is older.

