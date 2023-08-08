India Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to grace the upcoming episode

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Ghoomer”
INDIA'S BEST DANCER

MUMBAI : Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Ghoomer”

They would be coming to encourage the contestants and would be having some fun time with the host and contestants of the show.

Seems, like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one with the star cast of ‘Ghoomer”

Are you excited to see Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

