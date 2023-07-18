India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh to host the upcoming episode

The new season of India's Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, this weekend's episode won't be hosted by Jay Bhanushali but Bharti and Harsh will be stepping into his shoes and would be hosting the show.
India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, this weekend's episode won’t be hosted by Jay Bhanushali but Bharti and Harsh will be stepping into his shoes and would be hosting the show.

They have hosted the previous seasons of the show and we have seen how much fun and masti they have with the contestants and they bring so much entertainment to the show.

Well, the fans used to love the fun banter between Haarsh Limbachiyaa - Bharti Singh and the judges Geeta Kapur and Terrance Lewis.

Seems, like the upcoming episode is going to be entertaining that will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

