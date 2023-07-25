India Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Marzi Pestonji and Karisma Kapoor to take place of Terence Lewis in the upcoming episdoe

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, As per sources, this weekend's episode, Tereance Lewis won’t be part of the episode owing to prior committeemen’s.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 16:45
Marzi Pestonji

MUMBAI : Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it thumbs up.

As per sources, this weekend's episode, Tereance Lewis won’t be part of the episode owing to prior committeemen’s.

So Marzi Pestonji and Karisma Kapoor will be gracing the show and will be judging it.

They would be coming and judging the show and would be encouraging the audience to perform even better.

Well, whichever show Marzi has been part of has been entertaining and this episode too will be filled with lots of fun and masti.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa quits India’s Best Dancer?- revealed!

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Aruna Irani Shilpa Shetty marzi pestongi Terenace Lewis Karisma Kapoor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Ayushi Khurana from Star Bharat’s ‘Ajooni’ Plans a Heartwarming Surprise Visit to Her Hometown to Reunite with Family
MUMBAI: Popular actress Ayushi Khurana, best known for her captivating role in the hit show 'Ajooni,' embarked on a...
"Natasha sacrifices her desires in order to take care of the legacy of Pandya Store", Shares Priyanshi Yadav, aka Natasha, From StarPlus Show Pandya Store.
MUMBAI: The StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans...
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma roped in for ott show Jango
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news coming from movies, ott, movie and television, we are back with...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: High Drama! Samar disappointed by Surilii and Samar’s union, Manvendra challenges Samar
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
India Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Marzi Pestonji and Karisma Kapoor to take place of Terence Lewis in the upcoming episdoe
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on...
Recent Stories
Paloma Dhillon’
Exciting! Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Dono teaser unveiled, netizens say “Next super star “
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ayushi
Ayushi Khurana from Star Bharat’s ‘Ajooni’ Plans a Heartwarming Surprise Visit to Her Hometown to Reunite with Family
Natasha
"Natasha sacrifices her desires in order to take care of the legacy of Pandya Store", Shares Priyanshi Yadav, aka Natasha, From StarPlus Show Pandya Store.
Shivangi Joshi
KYA BAAT HAI! After Kaira, Barsatein couple Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon aka AraNsh is trending; here's how Twitter is reacting
EXCLUSIVE! Amar Sharma to enter Dangal TV's show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
EXCLUSIVE! Amar Sharma to enter Dangal TV's show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
Bhavesh
Exclusive! “For new-comers, I want to advise 'Just make a good portfolio'”, casting director Bhavesh Solanki talks about his journey, his advice to new-comers and more
Sudhanshu Mishra
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Mishra opens up on bagging Colors' show Suhaagan, shares his experience of working with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and much more