India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Marzi Pestonji to replace Terence Lewis on the show in the upcoming episode

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, Marzi Pestonji will be the judge for this week too in the place of Terence Lewis as the ace choreographer is not available for this week owing to prior commitments.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 14:27
Marzi

MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Singer Shilpa Rao to grace the show to promote her song Kaavaalaa

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

He would be coming and judging the show and would be encouraging the audience to perform even better.

Well, whichever show Marzi has been part of has been entertaining and this episode too will be filled with lots of fun and masti.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/india-s-best-dancer-season-3-exclusive-singer-shilpa-rao-grace-the-show-promote-her-song )

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 14:27

