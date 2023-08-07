India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Wow! Rapper Badshah and Kirron Kher to also be seen as a guest judge on the show along with Shilpa Shetty to promote their upcoming reality show “India’s Got Talent”

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun it's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. Now in the upcoming episode, India’s Got Talent judges Rapper Badshah, Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty would be seen as guest judges.
India’s Best Dancer Season 3

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As we had reported earlier that Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show with her co-judge Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah too will be seen on the show as a guest judge, they would be coming to promote their upcoming reality show “India’s Got Talent”

They would be encouraging the contestants and would be having some fun segments with them.

This season the contestants are really very good and its becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to choose who is good and who to support.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

