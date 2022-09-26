Indian Idol 13: Surprising! Singers Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak coming together for the Garba special episode amid their tussle? Here is what you have to know

Neha Kakkar who has been going through war of words with Falguni Pathak will be seen welcoming her on the singing reality show Indian Idol season 13, for its special Garba night episode

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 12:14
MUMBAI : Recently, singer Falguni Pathak expressed her unhappiness over Neha Kakkar's recreation of her iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Several fans criticised Neha for ruining the original. And now, amid their tussle, Neha Kakkar was seen welcoming 'legendary Falguni ma'am' on the singing reality show Indian Idol season 13, for its special Garba night episode.


Sony TV shared a promo from the show, in which one can see Neha and Falguni coming together for the Navratri special episode.

 

 

As soon as the promo was dropped on the channel's Instagram handle, many took to the comments section to call out the celebrities for using their sentiments to promote their songs. "Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log....pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar," commented an Instagram user. "Ye log bs public standards ke liye karte h," commented another.

 

As the criticism over Neha's recreated version grew online, Falguni, the original singer behind the 90s hit track, reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled O Sajna. The two have been at war with words ever since Neha's version was released.

 

Credit: DNA

TellyChakkar Television Neha Kakkar Falguni Pathak indian idol 13 Himesh Reshammiya Aditya Narayan Maine Payal Hai Chhankai O Sajna
