Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Rani Mukerji to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows. As per sources, Rani Mukerji will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 18:38
Indian Idol Season 13

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Rani Mukerji will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

This will be the first time she would be coming on the where she would be interacting with the judges, host, and contestants.

The episode will be dedicated to Rani Mukerji and the contestants will be singing her songs.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

Indian Idol 12 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya Salman Ali AR Rahman Rajkumar Santoshi Karan Johar Rani Mukerji Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 18:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Must Read! Here is the list of web series which left the fans on cliff hanger end
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can some amazing projects are being made on digital platform in...
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about why she chose the show, what inspires her to be Katha and more, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. Aditi Dev Sharma is a telented...
Oh No! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Marjina gets ready for her wedding
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Trap Alert! Pushpa Impossible: Pushpa, devi and DCP’s master plan against the kidnappers
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Recent Stories
Sandhya Mridul
Sandhya Mridul says, “People kept offering me a sister’s role after Saathiya” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about why she chose the show, what inspires her to be Katha and more, check
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about why she chose the show, what inspires her to be Katha and more, check out
Awesome! Check out the various functions held for Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala’s wedding and who all from the TV indus
Awesome! Check out the various functions held for Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala’s wedding and who all from the TV industry participated in the FUN
Gashmeer Mahajani
Whoa! Did Gashmeer Mahajani just hint at his comeback on the Big Screen?
Randeep
Shivangi Joshi talks about her Randeep Rai, says “he’s a sweetheart!”
Yeh Hai Mohaabatein
The cast of Yeh Hai Mohaabatein had a reunion at Krishna Mukherjee's wedding but THIS one person was missing? Find out who!