Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Rani Mukerji to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Rani Mukerji will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

This will be the first time she would be coming on the where she would be interacting with the judges, host, and contestants.

The episode will be dedicated to Rani Mukerji and the contestants will be singing her songs.

