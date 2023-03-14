Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy to grace the show

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows. As per sources, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy will be gracing the show where they contestants would be singing for them and giving a tribute.
Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy will be gracing the show  where they would be interacting with the contestants and would be encouraging them to do better.

This would be the second time that the singers will be gracing the show and the contestants will be performing on their songs and will be giving them a tribute.

There is no doubt that the upcoming episode of the show is going to be a soulful one.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

