Indian Idol Season 13 Finale: Exclusive! Neha Kakkar to be a special guest on the show

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and how tough it is for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshma miyaaa, and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The show has finally come to an end and the finale would take place on the 2nd of April 2023. Finally, this season would get its winner.

For quite some time, Neha Kakkar wasn’t a part of the show and Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya judged the season. The audience did miss her presence.

But, the singer would be back for the finale of the show as a special judge.

Well, finally, the fans would get to see the ace singer during the finale of the show.

Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Sonakshi Kar, Deboshmita Roy, Rishi Singh and Shivam Singh are the top six finalists of the show.

All the six contestants are very strong and it’s very difficult to choose the winner of the show.

