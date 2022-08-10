Indian Idol Season 13 Finale: Exclusive! Neha Kakkar to be a special guest on the show

The finale of the show is nearing and on the second of April, the show will get the winner of this season. As per sources, Neha Kakkar will be back on the show as a special judge.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 18:33
Neha Kakkar to be the special guest on the show

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and how tough it is for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshma miyaaa, and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The show has finally come to an end and the finale would take place on the 2nd of April 2023. Finally, this season would get its winner.

For quite some time, Neha Kakkar wasn’t a part of the show and Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya judged the season. The audience did miss her presence.

ALSO READ :  Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

But, the singer would be back for the finale of the show as a special judge.

Well, finally, the fans would get to see the ace singer during the finale of the show.

Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Sonakshi Kar, Deboshmita Roy, Rishi Singh and Shivam Singh are the top six finalists of the show.

All the six contestants are very strong and it’s very difficult to choose the winner of the show.

Who do you think would be the winner of this season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Indian Idol: Superstar Singer contestants to grace the show?

 

 

 

Indian Idol 12 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya Salman Ali AR Rahman Rajkumar Santoshi Karan Johar sunil shetty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Sad! Bhavesh tries to cheer up Anupama; Kanta tensed
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Vicious! Dhairya to take away Imlie from Atharva
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Imlie’ is doing great with the ratings and the fan base has expanded, thanks to the new...
Katha Ankahee: Major Twist! Viaan shocked to learn Katha is Aarav’s mother
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Woh Toh Hai Albela: Oh No! Chaman Bahar takes over the Chaudhary Haveli, forces the family to move to Sharma house
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer...
Anupamaa:What! Anupama reaches Maya’s house to get Anuj back
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Must Watch! Atharva marks his heroic entry to save Imlie
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Imlie’ is doing great with the ratings and the fan base has expanded, thanks to the new...
Recent Stories
Raj Kundra
Oh No! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra test covid positive

Latest Video

Related Stories
13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati
Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla 13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati confirms being in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali; the couple seem madly in love
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Sonali Bendre reveals why she is upset with Kapil Sharma
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Sonali Bendre reveals why she is upset with Kapil Sharma
Shocking! Shiv Thakare shares his scary ordeal where he experienced the casting couch, says “I realized there is no discriminati
Shocking! Shiv Thakare shares his scary ordeal where he experienced the casting couch, says “I realized there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this”
Malhotra buys a luxurious
Kya Baat Hai! Vidrohi’s Sharad Malhotra buys a luxurious New Abode! Read To Know More!
symptoms are worse than before
Oh No! Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19, says “symptoms are worse than before”
Aruna Vijay gets eliminated;
MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Aruna Vijay gets eliminated; check out the top three finalists of the show