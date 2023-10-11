Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu and Shreya Goshal recreate the magic of Mithoon's song "Tum Hi Ho"

The new season of Indian Idol is doing well and the contestants are really good. Now we came across a video where the judges of the show are seen recreating the magic of Mithoon's songs.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 15:40
INDIAN IDOL

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season has begun and the audiences have given it thumbs up.

Also read -Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy brings her musical brilliance as a Guest Judge to Indian Idol’s ‘Theatre Round’

This time the makers have brought him two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show. They had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to have him back.

The show has begun and this season the contestants are very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

In one of the episode Mithoon had come and the three judges had created the magic of his song " Tum Hi Ho" where Kumar Sanu sang in his style, Vishal gave his voice text and it was so pleasant to hear. 

The talent on the stage was incredible and they all are legendary musicians in their own way.

To see all three of them creating the magic of Aashiqui on stage is something you mustn't miss. 

Well, there is no doubt that the three judges are the best to judge the show.

Do you like the current season of the show  

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Superstar Singer Season 2 contestants to perform with the current contestants

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

