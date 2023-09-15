India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Kavya serial’s star cast Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere to grace the show to promote their show

India's Best Dancer is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Kavya serial’s star cast Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show "Kavya"
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performances. Both the contestants and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, Kavya serial’s star cast Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show "Kavya"

The show will begin from the 25th of September and this will be Sumbul's first show post Bigg Boss.

The actors will be talking about the show and interacting with the judges and the host of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one and keep you hooked on. 

