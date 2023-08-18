India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu to grace the upcoming episode of the show

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, ace singer Kumar Sanu will be gracing the show where he is coming to promote his upcoming song, Yeh Ishq.
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

He would be having some fun segments with the host, contestants and judges of the show.

The singer will also be encouraging  the contestants to perform well.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

